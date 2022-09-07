Florence Pugh Congratulates 'Everyone Standing on That Carpet' After 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Premiere

Florence Pugh is still reeling from her experience at the premiere of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling during the Venice International Film Festival.

Alongside a gallery of photos from Monday's red carpet, the 26-year-old actress wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she was "still taking it all in," adding, "What a moment this was?"

The first slide in her post features a shot of Pugh with castmates Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll and Olivia Wilde, the latter of whom also directed the film.

"A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself," Pugh continued. "I'd never been to Venice Film Festival before ... It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."

"To all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn't have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely," she added.

Cast of Don't Worry Darling (2022). Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Pugh also shared a couple of hilarious snaps of Pine, 42, taking her photo on the carpet using a disposable camera, including a close-up of him snapping her look from the back.

"I also just can't help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles ... now that's dedication. Love you Chrissy," the Oscar nominee wrote.

Chris Pine and Florence Pugh. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Pugh's castmates showed their support in the comments section, with Chan, 39, writing, "Love you ❤️," while Kroll, 44, dropped three red heart emojis.

The actress's post comes amid a bevy of controversy surrounding Don't Worry Darling that an industry insider says in the newest issue of PEOPLE has been "tough to navigate with a smile."

The situation is unfortunate, continues the source, because "everyone went into the movie with the best intentions."

Among the behind-the-scenes turmoil has been a conflict between original star Shia LaBeouf, who was supposed to play 28-year-old Styles' role, and Wilde, 38, who claimed she fired LaBeouf due to his "combative" nature.

LaBeouf, 36, then shot back in an email to Variety, saying he "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time." The actor also provided the publication with an email he claims to have sent to Wilde, asking her to set the record straight. "You and I both know the reasons for my exit," LaBeouf wrote. "I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse."

The same month, Wilde and Pugh also gave interviews in which they contradicted each other on the importance of Don't Worry Darling's sex scenes. While Pugh told Harper's Bazaar that she didn't want the movie to be "reduced" to just those moments, the director told Variety that they were "integral to the story."

During the Monday press conference for Don't Worry Darling in Venice, Wilde praised Pugh and side-stepped a question about an alleged "falling out," saying in part, "The internet feeds itself. I don't need to contribute."

Don't Worry Darling debuts in theaters Sept. 23.