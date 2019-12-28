Florence Pugh Claps Back After Fan Points Out Age Difference Between Actress and Boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is defending her relationship with Zach Braff.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Little Women actress posted an Instagram photo of herself getting food after a long flight. “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#curingjetlag101.”

Pugh’s boyfriend Braff, 44, commented on the post with a princess emoji. In response to the Scrubs alum’s comment, one of Pugh’s followers pointed out the couple’s 21-year age difference, writing, “you’re 44 years old.”

Pugh herself clapped back at the commenter, writing, “and yet he got it 👌🏽.”

The pair were first spotted together in April, and were seen holding hands in New York City earlier this month.

The couple was also spotted separately at the New York premiere of Little Women, in which Pugh stars alongside Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. In early November, the actors attended the Marriage Story premiere in New York, where they posed separately on the red carpet.

Prior to those two appearances, the couple was seen grocery shopping at a Hollywood-area Whole Foods in October, and holding hands in New York City in April.

Braff and Pugh worked together on the recent short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, which starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone, and was developed by Braff. The short film made its debut the same month the two were spotted together for the first time.

Braff is next set to direct the British actress in the upcoming The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola, according to Collider. The movie follows two twin brothers over decades as they are separated and live different lives, only to come together to save the company of the woman they both love.

Pugh and Braff’s romance comes amid a breakout year for Pugh, with critically praised performances in Fighting with My Family, Midsommar and Little Women. The actress will also appear opposite Scarlett Johansson in next summer’s Black Widow.

Braff was last publicly linked to model Taylor Bagley. The two split in 2014 after dating for five years.