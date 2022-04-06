Florence Pugh Celebrates Boyfriend Zach Braff's 47th Birthday with Sweet Instagram Tribute

Florence Pugh posted several snapshots of her boyfriend Zach Braff with their rescue dog Billie in honor of his 47th birthday Wednesday

Florence Pugh is paying tribute to boyfriend Zach Braff on his 47th birthday.

The Black Widow star shared a series of images Wednesday to her Instagram Story of the Scrubs alum hanging out with their rescue dog Billie, whom they adopted in April 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday Zachary," Pugh, 26, captioned the photos.

Braff also posted on Instagram to thank fans for their birthday wishes.

"Wow life moves pretty fast. Thank you for the Birthday love. I love you all," he wrote alongside a clip of his 2004 film Garden State, in which he sits on a sofa as people move quickly around him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

florence pugh, zach braff Zach Braff | Credit: Florence Pugh/Instagram

In January, the Moonshot actor celebrated Pugh's birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool.

In July, Pugh opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Sunday Times, revealing that she thinks it "bugs people" as Braff is "not who they expected" her to date.

"But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!" the Midsommar actress said at the time.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh Zach Braff and Florence Pugh | Credit: Zach Braff/Instagram

In April 2020, Pugh publicly addressed the criticism she had received over the couple's age gap a video on Instagram, calling out her followers for "bullying" Braff.

"I will not allow that behavior on my page," the Oscar nominee shared. "I'm not about that. It makes me upset."

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love," she added.