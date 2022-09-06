Florence Pugh Brings 'Remarkable' Grandma to Venice Red Carpet: 'Truly the Most Special Moment'

Florence Pugh and her grandmother stole the show at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

On Tuesday, Pugh, 26, posted four photos to Instagram of her and "Granzo Pat" on the red carpet along with a touching tribute to her grandmother for joining her at the festival in Italy on Monday.

"A few months ago my Granzo Pat said she hadn't bothered renewing her passport because she didn't think she'd be doing too much travelling the older she gets," Pugh wrote in the post's caption. "She is such an adventurer that it saddened us all that she was thinking that way. I asked her, 'but granny, what about being on the red carpet at my premiere in Venice? What about if Bear Grylls actually does invite you to run wild with him for an episode?' "

Pugh wrote that her grandmother renewed her passport some time after that conversation and that when she saw Granzo Pat taking pictures on her phone at the end of her red carpet appearance, she decided to bring her into the fold.

"I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying 'oh they don't want to see me..' I assured her they did," she wrote.

"Next thing I know she's dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet," Pugh added in the post's caption. "She has always been beauty and grace, but to see her so proud and so natural when hundreds of people were watching and cheering was truly remarkable. Granzo Pat is remarkable."

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"Thank you to all who made that moment special for us. Thank you to Venice Film Festival for your generosity and your kindness," she continued, adding the hashtag "#GranzoPattakesonVenice" to the end of her post.

Pugh was present for a number of headline moments in Venice Monday as she arrived mid-day on Monday after choosing to sit out press for Don't Worry Darling due to her filming schedule on Dune: Part Two. A source close to the Dune production told PEOPLE that Pugh was planning to fly into Venice from set and wouldn't land until after the press conference. Another source added that this was always the plan, though it just came to light after Variety reported it.

After Pugh's arrival, she hit the red carpet with Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and co-stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler for the film's premiere.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Before Pugh pulled Granzo Pat into the frame, she and 42-year-old Pine combined for an amusing moment when he used a disposable camera to join photographers capturing Pugh as she strolled the red carpet, creating quite the spectacle for Don't Worry Darling enthusiasts just before its world premiere.

While Pugh missed the film's press conference, Wilde, 38, sidestepped questions about conflict by calling the film's star "a force" and thanking the actress and Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve for any production shift that may have allowed for Pugh's attendance at the premiere.

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," Wilde said. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."