Florence Pugh Befriends Paddington Bear on Twitter Over Her Homemade Marmalade

Little Women star Florence Pugh posted a series of Instagram stories Monday of her making a batch of homemade marmalade

By Ally Mauch
February 26, 2020 11:18 AM

There is a new pair of unlikely celebrity friends — Little Women Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and Paddington Bear!

Pugh, 24, made a batch of homemade marmalade Monday and documented the process on her Instagram story, and the fictional bear, known for his love of marmalade sandwiches, soon took notice on Twitter.

“If I had made 8 jars of marmalade last night I’d have one for each day of the week and a spare to share with a friend,” the Paddington account wrote, also tagging Pugh.

The British actress quickly responded, “Paddington, do you want to make sandwiches with me? You can have a spare jar btw.”

Amy Sussman/Getty; Warner Bros. Pictures

“Dear Ms Pugh, that’s a lovely idea. I will bring some of the marmalade Mrs Bird and I made last week so that we don’t use all of yours up. Thank you,” Paddington said, citing Mrs. Bird, the housekeeper in the Paddington books and movies.

Following the sweet exchange, fans pointed out the parallels between Pugh’s cooking session and the bear’s own experience making marmalade in Paddington 2, and many hoped that Pugh would be the next star to appear in a Paddington film.

 

Paddington 3 is set to come out sometime this year, though no official details have been released. Ben Whishaw voices the kindly Peruvian bear and Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Thomas and Samuel Joslin make up the Brown family that takes in Paddington when he lands in London.

Nicole Kidman starred in the first film as an evil taxidermist on the hunt for the bear and Hugh Grant took on the role of the villain in the 2017 sequel. Grant praised the sequel, noting in an August Vanity Fair interview, “I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in.”

