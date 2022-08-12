Florence Pugh's 'Adrenaline Junkie' Grandma Is 'Jealous' of Her Joining Bear Grylls' Show

Florence Pugh's love of adventure might be hereditary.

The Little Women actress, 26, takes to the outdoors for an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, and talks about her lifelong love for outside activities in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"My gran is a bit of an adrenaline junkie," Pugh says casually in the clip. Grylls clarifies "your gran?" quickly adding, "I love it."

Pugh explained they used to go climb in the mountains together. "We'd go climbing, and she still goes now," Pugh says in the clip. "She's 85. She goes climbing with her friends, and she's very jealous that I'm here right now."

Grylls asks if that's where she gets her "adventurous spirit," to which Pugh replies, "I reckon so."

Ben Simms/National Geographic

"She wants to come," Pugh says, explaining that her granny had asked for an invitation to their next adventure.

The clip cuts to Pugh's grandmother for a moment, who is standing in the woods on her "daily dog walk." Grylls responds by saying, "Welcome to Running Wild with Florence and Granny Pat."

Ben Simms/National Geographic

Pugh and Grylls are in the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica, where the Midsommar star learns how to traverse rapids, test river depth with a rope and rock, and avoid poisonous snakes and deep cliff edges. Crossing an alligator-infested swamp, they catch eel for dinner.

On day two, Pugh must test the depth of a waterfall pool before choosing to leap from a high cliff into a set of rapids below.

Ben Simms/National Geographic

Other celebrity guests, including fellow Marvel stars Natalie Portman and Simu Liu, are featured on the new show. Each guest learns survival skills and is put to the test out in the wilderness.

Florence Pugh's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge airs Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic and is available to stream on Disney+.