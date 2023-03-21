Florence Pugh Says Presenting at 2023 Oscars with Future Costar Andrew Garfield Was 'an Accident'

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are doing a movie together, but their time presenting together on the 2023 Oscars stage wasn't meant to promote that, she says.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Pugh, 27, revealed that despite their plans to star as on-screen lovers in an upcoming StudioCanal project, their pairing at the Academy Awards was random.

"You know what's crazy is that we — they didn't know we were doing a movie together," Pugh, 27, told host Jimmy Fallon after he presented a photo of her and Garfield at the Oscars. "Well I don't think they did. But this was — I think, a bit of an accident. Which is even weirder!"

Garfield, 39 — who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick ... Boom! at last year's Oscars — presented the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay alongside Pugh on the March 14 broadcast.

After their appearance, the internet then went wild saying that the duo should do a movie together, an idea Pugh was happy to confirm on The Tonight Show was a reality.

"We are doing a movie together," Pugh confirmed, as the audience erupted in cheers.

That movie, Variety reported, is We Live in Time — a "funny, deeply moving and immersive love story" from screenwriter Nick Payne (The Last Letter From Your Lover, Wanderlust). Nick Payne (Brooklyn) will direct, with production intended to begin later this year.

Until then, Pugh has plenty on her plate, including A Good Person, her new film written and directed by ex-boyfriend Zach Braff.

Despite their split, the former couple remain on good terms. He even gave Pugh some advice before going on The Tonight Show.

"Tell him mommy loves him so much," Fallon teased to Pugh, after pondering out loud if Braff had ever called him "mommy" before. "Mommy loves you, Zach!"

Getting more serious, Fallon addressed the fact that Braff wrote the film for Pugh.

"He did. He wrote it for me," Pugh said, acknowledging Fallon's statement that she was his "muse." "I think, also, there's so much ease when reading a script when someone knows how you talk and how far they can, like, push you and what you're capable of doing."

"So it was such a joy. It was so much fun," she shared of the film, adding that SNL alum Molly Shannon plays her mother.

In A Good Person, Pugh's character Allison befriends Daniel (Morgan Freeman) after Allison's involvement in "an unimaginable tragedy that [takes Daniel's] daughter's life," according to an official synopsis.

Daniel and Allison "discover that friendship, forgiveness and hope can flourish in unlikely places" as Daniel embarks on raising a teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks to put her life back together.

In January, Pugh got real about her former relationship with the writer-director when she graced the cover of Vogue's winter issue.

"We weren't in anyone's faces," Pugh said about her time with the Scrubs star, 47. "It was just that people didn't like it."

The 27-year-old actress continued: "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.