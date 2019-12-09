Florence Pugh stuck close to boyfriend Zach Braff on a shopping trip in New York City over the weekend.

The pair were seen holding hands as they walked around the SoHo area of Manhattan. Pugh, 23, and Braff, 44, kept warm in long coats, with Braff keeping his unzipped.

On Saturday, the pair were spotted separately at the New York premiere of Little Women, in which Pugh stars alongside Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. And in early November, the actors attended the Marriage Story premiere in New York, where they posed separately on the red carpet.

Prior to those two appearances, the couple was seen grocery shopping at a Hollywood-area Whole Foods in October, and holding hands in New York City in April.

Braff and Pugh worked together in the recent short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, which starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone and was developed by Braff. The short film made its debut the same month the two were spotted together for the first time.

Image zoom Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Braff is next set to direct the British actress in the upcoming The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola, according to Collider.

The movie follows two twin brothers over decades as they are separated and live different lives, only to come together to save the company of the woman they both love.

Pugh and Braff’s romance comes as Pugh is enjoying a breakout year, with critically praised performances starting with February’s Fighting with My Family. She then went on to star in this summer’s hit horror thriller Midsommar, solidifying herself as one of Hollywood’s most exciting newcomers.

She’s next starring in Little Women, out Dec. 25, which has already gained her rave reviews, and also appears opposite Scarlett Johansson in next summer’s Black Widow, out May 2020.

Braff was last publicly linked to model Taylor Bagley. The two split in 2014 after dating for five years.