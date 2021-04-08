Florence Pugh, 25, and Zach Braff, 46, were first linked months after working together in 2018

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Soak Up the Sun on the Beach for His 46th Birthday

Florence Pugh took her boyfriend Zach Braff out for a special day at the beach to celebrate his birthday.

The couple were seen frolicking on the beach on Tuesday as the Scrubs actor turned 46. Pugh, 25, looked relaxed in a chic orange one piece swimsuit while Braff kept it more dressed up, wearing patterned periwinkle shorts with a brown belt.

The two were also accompanied by their dog Billie, who starred in Pugh's birthday post for her boo.

Pugh and Braff have been friends since August 2018 and she was cast in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019. Since then, the couple has been photographed several times walking their dog in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Pugh made her affection for Braff known in a sweet Instagram post.

"It's this magical persons birthday. A year ago we got Billie three days before Zach's day and she's flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since," Pugh wrote in the caption. "A special day for a special fella requires special foot wear and fluffy trackies.. Obvi."

She continued, "His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious, his creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who's around him, but above all.. his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of."

In November 2020, Braff spoke about his relationship with Pugh, especially about her defending their romance on Instagram after they received criticism online over their 20-year age difference."She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," Braff told Mr Porter's magazine about Pugh's lengthy Instagram video in which she reprimanded her fans for criticizing the couple's relationship.