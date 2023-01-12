Entertainment Movies Exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Get Candid About Their Romance: 'We Weren't in Anyone's Faces' The former pair opened up about their relationship in the winter issue of Vogue By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 12, 2023 10:32 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Florence Pugh; Zach Braff. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty / John Shearer/Getty Florence Pugh is getting real about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. The A Good Person actress, who graces the cover of the winter issue of Vogue, talked about dating actor and director Braff in the accompanying story. "We weren't in anyone's faces," Pugh said about her time with the Scrubs star, 47. "It was just that people didn't like it." The 27-year-old actress continued: "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that." Zach Braff Calls Ex Florence Pugh a 'Legend' in Sweet Birthday Message After Their Split Florence Pugh. Colin Dodgson/Vogue Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's Relationship Timeline Vogue also chatted with Braff for the cover story, who praised his ex-girlfriend profusely. The two worked together on the upcoming film, A Good Person; Pugh plays the lead and Braff directs. "I quite simply think she's one of the greatest actors of her generation," the Garden State actor and director said. "She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her." "And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does," he effused. Florence Pugh. Colin Dodgson/Vogue After first connecting on social media, Braff and Pugh took their relationship offline when they worked together on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. While they never revealed just how they went from friends to something more, they were first spotted showing PDA during a trip to New York City in April 2019. The two didn't publicly confirm their relationship until the end of that year — though that didn't stop fans from commenting on the romance. Pugh famously chose to face the haters head-on, posting that she was free to make her own choices when it came to her love life She later revealed that she and Braff quietly broke up in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that." "I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh. Zach Braff/Instagram Florence Pugh Jokes She's 'Bidding' on a Zoom Call with Ex Zach Braff Even after their split, the two have proved they're still on friendly terms, Braff even wishing Pugh a happy birthday earlier this month. Back in November, Pugh sent support to Braff on Instagram as he promoted an eBay auction supporting wounded veterans. "Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me," the Scrubs alum, 47, wrote alongside a screenshot of an auction featuring him and Donald Faison. "ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!" "Im deffo bidding on this," Pugh commented. RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Minutes later, Braff responded, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…." Another Instagram user also left a comment, writing, "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here. 👍" In a since-deleted comment, Braff simply responded: "😐."