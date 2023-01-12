Exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Get Candid About Their Romance: 'We Weren't in Anyone's Faces' 

Florence Pugh is getting real about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff.

The A Good Person actress, who graces the cover of the winter issue of Vogue, talked about dating actor and director Braff in the accompanying story.

"We weren't in anyone's faces," Pugh said about her time with the Scrubs star, 47. "It was just that people didn't like it."

The 27-year-old actress continued: "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

Florence Pugh.

Vogue also chatted with Braff for the cover story, who praised his ex-girlfriend profusely. The two worked together on the upcoming film, A Good Person; Pugh plays the lead and Braff directs.

"I quite simply think she's one of the greatest actors of her generation," the Garden State actor and director said. "She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her."

"And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does," he effused.

Florence Pugh.

After first connecting on social media, Braff and Pugh took their relationship offline when they worked together on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. While they never revealed just how they went from friends to something more, they were first spotted showing PDA during a trip to New York City in April 2019.

The two didn't publicly confirm their relationship until the end of that year — though that didn't stop fans from commenting on the romance. Pugh famously chose to face the haters head-on, posting that she was free to make her own choices when it came to her love life

She later revealed that she and Braff quietly broke up in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh.

Even after their split, the two have proved they're still on friendly terms, Braff even wishing Pugh a happy birthday earlier this month.

Back in November, Pugh sent support to Braff on Instagram as he promoted an eBay auction supporting wounded veterans.

"Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me," the Scrubs alum, 47, wrote alongside a screenshot of an auction featuring him and Donald Faison. "ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!"

"Im deffo bidding on this," Pugh commented.

Minutes later, Braff responded, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…."

Another Instagram user also left a comment, writing, "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here. 👍" In a since-deleted comment, Braff simply responded: "😐."