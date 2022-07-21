Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Have a Mysterious Marriage in Creepy New Don't Worry Darling Trailer

Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and more also star in Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde

Things are not what they seem in idyllic Victory.

In the second trailer for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, 26, plays a housewife named Alice who lives with Jack (Harry Styles) in Victory, an "experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families," per an official synopsis.

"Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company," the synopsis adds. "All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in paradise?"

"Victory has things money can't buy," says Wilde, 38, who plays Bunny, one of the women in the community, along with Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Kate Berlant.

Nick Kroll, Veep's Timothy Simons and Big Little Lies' Douglas Smith also star in the thriller, as well as Chris Pine, who plays Frank, the founder of the seeming-Utopia, who challenges those who have questions.

"What is the enemy of progress?" he asks a character, who answers, "Chaos."

"Nasty word," Frank responds.

"The one thing they ask of us is to stay here, where it's safe," Bunny says in a voice-over, as Pugh's character Alice suffers a series of freak-out moments, including wrapping her head in cellophane, cracking eggs only to find there is nothing inside, and getting pressed against a transparent wall as it closes in.

The psychological thriller draws influence from other not-what-they-seem movies, including The Truman Show, The Matrix and Inception, Wilde previously said.

The director/actress referenced those films during a CinemaCon presentation in April, calling them "movies that push the boundaries of our imagination."

She added, "I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want. Not just material things … but true love and friendship. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve the world?"

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters Sept. 23.