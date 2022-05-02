See Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Mysterious Trailer for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

Florence Pugh is asking the important questions in her new film.

In the first trailer for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, the Oscar nominee, 26, plays a housewife named Alice who lives with Jack (played by Harry Styles) in Victory, an "experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families," per an official synopsis.

"Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause," reads the synopsis. "But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in paradise?"

DON’T WORRY DARLING Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Pugh's Alice dares to ask in the trailer, "What if this place is dangerous?" as clips from the film show a sinister Chris Pine, plus Wilde, who plays one of the women in the community along with Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Kate Berlant. Nick Kroll, Veep's Timothy Simons and Big Little Lies' Douglas Smith also star in the thriller.

On Instagram, Wilde wrote, "I'm so proud of this team and can't wait to show you what we made together," when sharing the trailer. She also posted a behind-the-scenes photo while praising Pine's performance.

"Don't Worry Darling BTS of me and Chris Pine aka Frank aka holy s--- wait til you see how good he is in this movie," she wrote. "I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude for the excitement out there for the movie so far. I promise you will not be disappointed by this extraordinary cast and crew. Today is a big day for us. Congrats to the whole team. I love you guys."

DON’T WORRY DARLING Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Don't Worry Darling is Wilde's second film as a director. She made the 2019 comedy Booksmart.

Wilde, 38, debuted the trailer last Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, calling the project "ambitious" and saying that Styles' performance is "truly a revelation" during her presentation. Wilde also teased her 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician boyfriend, referring to him as "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of."

During her CinemaCon presentation, Wilde referenced iconic movies including Inception, The Matrix and The Truman Show as influences for her film, calling them "movies that push the boundaries of our imagination." She added, "I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want. Not just material things… but true love and friendship. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve the world?"