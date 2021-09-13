Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Share a Steamy Kiss in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Teaser

Olivia Wilde is sharing the first look at her highly-anticipated movie Don't Worry Darling — and it's sure to get people talking.

Wilde, who directs again after her 2019 debut with Booksmart, posted a short teaser of her upcoming movie featuring a passionate kiss between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The teaser also revealed the movie will hit theaters Sept. 23, 2022.

The clip teases the tension fans can expect in the psychological thriller, which stars Pugh as a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Styles plays her husband Jack with Wilde, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine appearing in supporting roles.

Wilde also announced the movie will be "in theaters only," meaning fans likely won't get to stream the movie at home upon release.

Wilde, 37, and Styles, 27, first met while filming the movie last fall and have since struck up a romance. They were first linked earlier this year at a friend's wedding and have been showing off their love around the world since.

Most recently, the director stepped out to support the "Watermelon Sugar" singer at the launch of his Love On Tour in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Though the director is busy filming her upcoming movie Babylon with Brad Pitt, a source told PEOPLE, Wilde will "join him when she can," while Styles is on the road.

"They seem very serious and happy," the source added.

In January, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had begun dating after sparks flew on the set of Don't Worry Darling. They've since grown close, attending a friend's wedding in the winter and vacationing in Italy in July.

Sources previously said Wilde struck up a close friendship with the One Direction alum last fall. As they spent time together on and off set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic" and "Their chemistry was very obvious," said an insider.