Florence Pugh and Boyfriend Zach Braff Wear Gloves as They Stock Up on Supplies

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are hunkering down together as they deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The couple were seen wearing gloves while out and about stocking up on groceries while California practices a state-wide stay at home policy to deal with the virus outbreak. Pugh, 24, and Braff, 44, arrived at the store on the back of Braff’s motorcycle.

The two both wore leather jackets and boots for the outing, with a fresh-faced Pugh opting for red while Braff went with a classic black.

Braff and Pugh were first spotted together in April 2019, and have been seen out on date nights in both New York City and Los Angeles in the months since. The pair were also spotted separately at the New York premiere of Little Women, in which Pugh starred alongside Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

Image zoom Florence Pugh and Zach Braff SplashNews.com

In December, Pugh slammed a fan who criticized the couple’s age difference after the Midsommar actress posted an Instagram photo of herself getting food after a long flight. Braff commented on the post with a princess emoji, leading one of Pugh’s followers pointed out the couple’s 20-year age difference, writing, “you’re 44 years old.”

Pugh clapped back at the commenter, responding, “and yet he got it 👌🏽.”

Braff and Pugh worked together on the recent short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, which starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone and was developed by Braff. The short film made its debut the same month the two were spotted together for the first time.

He is next set to direct the British Oscar-nominated actress in the upcoming The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola.