Michael Keaton Steals the Show as Batman in 'The Flash' Super Bowl Trailer

Ezra Miller takes the lead in the newly released trailer for The Flash, which comes six months after the actor issued an apology for a string of scandals. But Michael Keaton making an appearance as Batman stole the show — and set social media ablaze.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Warner Bros. debuted the trailer, showing Miller, 30, reprising the role of super-fast Barry Allen, aka the Flash, in a standalone film based on the DC character. Miller previously played the part in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

"Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation," a press release states.

Continuing, "Unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life."

The time-bending trailer teases the returns of Keaton and Ben Affleck as their Batmen. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously made the horror movies Mama (2013), It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019).

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, apologized in August for their troubling behavior.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Then, in January, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass for an incident that happened May 1, 2022, in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary and petit larceny charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case is closed if the actor's yearlong probation is not violated.

Miller's attorney Lisa Shelkrot said in a statement at the time, "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Ezra Miller in 2019.

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and new co-CEO of DC Studios, recently said, according to Deadline, that The Flash "is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made." He added that the film's storyline "resets everything" for the franchise.

About Miller's future with the franchise, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in the same press conference, per The Hollywood Reporter, "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what the best path forward."

"But right now," he continued, "they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress."

The Flash is in theaters June 16.