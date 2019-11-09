FKA twigs Says 'Unmeshing' from Robert Pattinson Helped Her Know Herself Better

FKA twigs is opening up about the process of “unmeshing” her life from those of her exes.

The 31-year-old musician described the process as an opportunity to discover who she was as an adult outside of anyone else.

“Like when you’re with somebody, your lives become very entwined, with like your friends and family, your routine. And then the unmeshing is like you have to really find out — well I had to really find out who I was. But I’ve always known who I am, but it’s just kind of discovering who I was in adult crisis,” twigs said on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio show New Music Daily with Zane Lowe.

“I feel like I’ve never known myself better,” she added.

The singer, née Tahliah Debrett Barnett, got engaged to Robert Pattinson in early 2015, and they split in 2017 after more than two years together. The singer was then romantically linked to Shia LaBeouf earlier this year.

She said in her latest album Magdalene, she explores prioritizing herself in a relationship.

Image zoom FKA Twigs. Robert Pattinson PA Images/Sipa USA

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Says He’s on Good Terms with Exes Kristen Stewart and FKA twigs

“When I had realized that so many other women had been through what I had been through, as a woman, I was taught that your Prince Charming would choose you, and when he did, you were grateful,” twigs said. “And it was more about being chosen than you asking like, ‘what’s right for me?’ and ‘what do I need to be? Nurtured, or to feel complete?'”

“For me, Magdalene is unraveling that, and finding my voice without society’s whispers,” she added.

Looking forward, twigs said she has a new appreciation for life’s little joys.

Image zoom FKA Twigs Gareth Cattermole/Getty

RELATED: FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf Cuddle as They Head Out for a Date Night in Los Angeles

“I feel now like my time is so precious,” she said. “I feel like my body is so precious. I feel like words are so precious. I just have a newfound respect for like, keeping the right temperature around me that like suits me. I feel more open, I feel softer. I feel like I giggle more.”

The singer concluded that now that Magdalene is complete, she feels like she has a “new blueprint for who I want to be as a human and how I want to live my life and how I want to make my art.”

Although the former couple are now “unmeshed,” Pattinson said back in April that he’s still on friendly terms with twigs.

“Yes, yes,” the actor said when asked in a The Sunday Times article if he’s still on good terms with his exes twigs and Kristen Stewart. “They were pretty long relationships, not like three months.”