First Wives Club’s Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton to Reunite in New Movie (Reports)

The band is getting back together!

Nearly 25 years after they starred in The First Wives Club, actresses Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton will appear onscreen together in a new comedy titled Family Jewels, Entertainment Weekly confirmed Wednesday.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” producer Bradley Fischer said in a statement.

Family Jewels, which is set to begin production sometime this year, will follow the three women’s characters as they are forced to spend the holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

In The First Wives Club, released in 1996, Hawn, Midler and Keaton play former college friends who reunite at a funeral. When they discover that their friend died after hearing about her ex-husband’s marriage to a younger woman, the three divorceès set out to seek revenge on their own exes.

The blockbuster comedy, based off a 1993 novel written by Olivia Goldsmith, grossed $180 million worldwide and was directed by Hugh Wilson.

Actress Marcia Gay Harden recently reminisced on her role in The First Wives Club as a therapist to Keaton’s character. After recounting a hilarious scene from the film where Harden gets a beating from Keaton, she described Hawn, Midler and Keaton as “legends.”

“For me, they were legends,” Harden told PEOPLE TV’s Lola Ogunnaike. “I just remember Goldie being so funny — and kind of being in awe of the legends they were.”