The First Wives Club Cast Is Reuniting! Relive Bette, Goldie and Diane's Best Moments from the 1996 Film
The band is getting back together!
Nearly 25 years after they starred in The First Wives Club, actresses Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton will appear onscreen together in a new comedy titled Family Jewels, Entertainment Weekly confirmed Wednesday.
“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” producer Bradley Fischer said in a statement.
Look back on some of the best moments from the 1996 film ahead of the women’s reunion.
PEOPLE’s initial review of the film wasn’t flattering, but the movie went on to gross upwards of $100 million and became a cult classic thanks to its A-list stars and iconic musical number, the women’s take on Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.”
In a 2016 interview, casting director Ilene Starger opened up to Vice about landing the star trio.
“They really were the dream team for this project at the top of everyone’s wish list,” she said. “And they are superb in the film: witty, heartbreaking and ultimately — as their characters — triumphant! Audiences just root for them and are so happy, I believe, to witness their characters’ courage and growth. And Bette, Goldie and Diane brought so much talent, class, high intelligence to their roles. They worked incredibly hard.”
The film included other big names, too, including a young Sarah Jessica Parker, Victor Garber, Maggie Smith, Stockard Channing, Rob Reiner, Elizabeth Berkley, Marcia Gay Harden and Bronson Pinchot (pictured).
“For me, they were legends,” Harden recalled to Couch Surfing in 2019 of working with the three women. “I just remember Goldie being so funny — and kind of being in awe of the legends they were.”
“Diane, Goldie and Bette are incredibly talented actresses: so smart, so singular, so appealing,” Starger told Vice. “The audience relates to them; they may be ‘movie stars’ but they have tremendous sensitivity, vulnerability and warmth. Singly and together, they are incredibly charismatic and compelling.”
“In the case of Goldie, Bette and Diane,” Starger added to Vice, “the chemistry was immediately apparent and wonderful.”
The film became so beloved it was actually turned into a musical, running first in 2009 in San Diego and later in Chicago in 2015. In 2019, it got a 10-episode reboot on the Paramount network, starring Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Michelle Buteau.
“I believe the film continues to resonate because it is witty, smart and moving. Women and men can relate to what it’s like to get older, to sometimes lose one’s way in the process, to have heartache, setbacks and disappointment,” Starger told Vice. “Everyone is frightened of something. Perhaps it’s only as we get older that we can acknowledge our flaws, and our fears — but also what a gift life is, despite its challenges.”