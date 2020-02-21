The First Wives Club Cast Is Reuniting! Relive Bette, Goldie and Diane's Best Moments from the 1996 Film

The band is getting back together!

Nearly 25 years after they starred in The First Wives Club, actresses Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton will appear onscreen together in a new comedy titled Family Jewels, Entertainment Weekly confirmed Wednesday.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” producer Bradley Fischer said in a statement.

Look back on some of the best moments from the 1996 film ahead of the women’s reunion.