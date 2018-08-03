First Wives Club TV Reboot Casts Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau

The First Wives Club TV reboot has tapped two of its stars.



On Thursday, Paramount Network announced that Grammy winner Jill Scott and comedian Michelle Buteau have joined the 10-episode TV reboot of the cult classic First Wives Club.

Scott, known for her role as Sheila in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, will play Hazel, a music superstar who has been silenced by her unfaithful husband and manager for years.

Buteau, from Broad City and Key & Peele, is set to play Bree, a doctor and overwhelmed mom whose husband cheats on her.



Tracy Oliver, writer of comedy Girls Trip, is tasked with writing and executive producing the half-hour series alongside Karen Rosenfelt from the Twilight saga and Scott Rudin, who produced the original movie.

Oliver expressed her excitement for the two first cast members on Twitter.

“SO excited to welcome these two crazy talented ladies, @missjillscott and @MichelleButeau, to the #FirstWivesClub!!!” she wrote. “We bout to have @paramountnet LIT in 2019!!!”

“Thank you for believing,” Scott replied.

The dramedy series, set to debut on Paramount Network in 2019, is based on the 1996 film of the same name, which featured Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, and was a hit in the box office, raking $181,490,000 worldwide.

The series will begin filming in New York City this fall.