Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Tyler Perry's Upcoming Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues'

A Jazzman's Blues, written and directed by Tyler Perry, is on Netflix Sept. 23

By
Published on August 23, 2022 10:38 AM
A Jazzman's Blues, (L to R) Solea Pfeiffer as Leanne and Joshua Boone as Bayou
Photo: Jace Downs/2022 Netflix

The first trailer for Tyler Perry's highly anticipated Netflix drama A Jazzman's Blues is here.

Set in the 1940s deep South, the trailer begins with actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer sharing a passionate kiss. The two play star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for decades of secrets and lies being uncovered.

"That was our first kiss," says Bayou in the trailer. "Ain't nothing felt that good in all my life. You asked me not to tell nobody, but I sure wanted the world to know."

In addition to Boone and Pfeiffer, the cast also includes Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

In July, Perry, 52, told PEOPLE about the film, saying, "I wrote it in 1995. It was the first screenplay I ever wrote. The two characters are just trying to find their own way in the world. Initially, I wanted to play the lead role of Bayou, but that was 1995 — I aged out."

A Jazzman's Blues, Director Tyler Perry and Joshua Boone as Bayou
Jace Downs/2022 Netflix

The Hollywood mogul is in a much different place in life and his career than when he originally wrote A Jazzman's Blues, making the project even more personal for Perry.

"I was in Atlanta struggling to make it. I was hungry, sleeping on my cousin's couch, eventually getting put out and being homeless. I was trying to get my first play off the ground, and this screenplay just poured out of me," he recalled. "I held onto it for all of these years."

The trailer features the new song "Paper Airplanes" by singer-songwriter Ruth B., which she co-wrote with Grammy winner Terence Blanchard.

A Jazzman's Blues is on Netflix Sept. 23. It will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.

