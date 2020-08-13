First Trailer for Hulu's Bad Hair Stars Elle Lorraine as a Woman Whose Weave Turns Violent

The horror satire has an A-List cast including Laverne Cox, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe and Kelly Rowland, and comes from Dear White People's Justin Simien

Careful what you wish for.

That's the theme behind Hulu's new original film Bad Hair, a horror satire starring relative newcomer Elle Lorraine as a young woman who gets a weave in order to fit in at her image-obsessed job — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

Set in 1989, the movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, follows as more and more odd things happen to Lorraine's character as her weave grows a dangerous mind of its own.

"You're not tender-headed are you?" asks Laverne Cox's hairstylist character at the beginning, one of the many A-List faces in the movie directed by Dear White People's Justin Simien.

"Clients swear this stuff is magic," Cox continues over ominous music while Lorraine's character struggles to hold back tears. "You know in some parts of India, a woman's hair is her most prized possession."

Image zoom Bad Hair Hulu

But it seems like her father doesn't agree with her getting a weave, as he reprimands her for hiding her natural hair.

"You can't bear to see yourself the way nature would have you," the dad, played by Underwood, says. "And you scoff at us and our superstitions. Well, those superstitions are in fact tributaries leading to rivers of truth about what you really are, and who you might have been."

Image zoom The cast and director of Bad Hair at Sundance Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Simien tells PEOPLE, "In Bad Hair I wanted to use the language of psychological thrillers and classics in the horror genre to interrogate how systems of white supremacy are often disguised as opportunities for Black people. I also wanted to showcase Black women in a genre that typically excludes them as well as celebrate the last black renaissance of the late 80’s and 90’s."