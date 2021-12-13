Stars Nominated for Their First Golden Globe This Year

The 2022 Golden Globes nominations are here — see which actors have earned their first nods this year! 

By Andrea Wurzburger December 13, 2021 05:22 PM

1 of 28

Jeremy Strong

Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Strong is nominated for best actor in a television series — drama for playing Kendall Roy in Succession. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Lee Jung-jae

Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

The Squid Game star is nominated for the first time in the best actor in a television series, drama category. 

3 of 28

Omar Sy

Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

The French actor is nominated for best actor in a television series, drama for his role in Lupin. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 28

Rachel Zegler

Credit: Niko Tavernise

The newcomer has stardom in her sights following her breakout performance as Maria in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story. The 20-year-old is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. 

Advertisement

5 of 28

Ariana DeBose

Credit: 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett

The Broadway star is nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for playing Anita in West Side Story. 

6 of 28

Aunjanue Ellis

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Ellis is nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for portraying Venus and Serena Williams' mother (and tennis coach), Oracene 'Brandy' Price, in King Richard. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 28

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Shoebox Films

Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer earned her her first nomination in the best actress in a motion picture — drama category. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 28

Alana Haim

Credit: Paul Thomas Anderson/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc

Alana Haim made her feature film debut in Licorice Pizza in 2021, and earned her first acting nom — her family band, HAIM, has three Grammys — for best actress in a motion picture, musical/comedy. 

Advertisement

9 of 28

Cooper Hoffman

Credit: MGM

Hoffman — who is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman — also made his feature film debut in the movie, and earned a nomination for best actor in a motion picture, musical/comedy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 28

Anthony Ramos

Credit: Macall Polay

Ramos is nominated for his performance in the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In The Heights. He's nominated for best actor in a motion picture, musical/comedy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 28

Jamie Dornan

Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Dornan (left) is nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in Belfast

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 28

Ciarán Hinds

Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Hinds (right) is up against Belfast costar Jamie Dornan in the best supporting actor in a motion picture category. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 28

Troy Kotsur

Credit: Apple TV+

Kotsur earned his first nomination in the best supporting actor in a motion picture category for his role in the Apple TV+ original film, CODA. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 28

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

The Australian actor is nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role as Peter Gorden in the 2021 film The Power of the Dog. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 28

Martin Short

Credit: Craig Blankehorn/Hulu

You may be surprised to know that Short's 2022 nomination —which he earned for his performance in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building — is his first! He's up for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 28

Hannah Einbinder

Credit: HBO MAX

Looks like she can Hack it! Einbinder is nominated best actress in a television series, musical or comedy for her role in Hacks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 28

Jean Smart

Credit: HBO Max

Einbinder is up against her Hacks costar, Jean Smart, who is nominated for her first Golden Globe this year as well! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 28

Hannah Waddingham

Credit: Apple TV+

Waddingham (left) is nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film for her work on Ted Lasso. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 28

Sarah Snook

Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for her first Golden Globe this year. She's nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 28

Jennifer Coolidge

Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

Coolidge is nominated for the first time in the best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film category for her hilarious performance in White Lotus. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 28

Billy Crudup

Credit: Apple TV+

The Morning Show actor is up for his first Golden Globe in 2022 — he's nominated for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 28

Mark Duplass

Credit: Apple TV+

Crudup is nominated against his costar, Mark Duplass, who is also nominated for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his work on The Morning Show

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 28

Brett Goldstein

Credit: Apple TV+

He's here! He's there! He's every f---ing where! The Ted Lasso star is nominated for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his portrayal of the grump with a heart of gold, Roy Kent. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 28

O Yeong-su

Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

Yeong-su earned himself a nomination for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his role in Squid Game. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 28

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Credit: Eric Liebowitz/FX

The Pose actress is nominated for best actress in a television series, drama for the first time this year. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 28

Elizabeth Olsen

Credit: Marvel Studios

Olsen is nominated for best actress in a miniseries after playing Wanda Maximoff in Marvel's WandaVision series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 28

Paul Bettany

Credit: Disney+

Olsen's costar, Paul Bettany, is also nominated for the first time for best actor in a miniseries after playing Wanda's love interest, Vision in the miniseries.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 28

Margaret Qualley

Credit: RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

Qualley earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Maid. She's nominated for best actress in a miniseries. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger