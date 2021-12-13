Stars Nominated for Their First Golden Globe This Year
The 2022 Golden Globes nominations are here — see which actors have earned their first nods this year!
Jeremy Strong
Strong is nominated for best actor in a television series — drama for playing Kendall Roy in Succession.
Lee Jung-jae
The Squid Game star is nominated for the first time in the best actor in a television series, drama category.
Omar Sy
The French actor is nominated for best actor in a television series, drama for his role in Lupin.
Rachel Zegler
The newcomer has stardom in her sights following her breakout performance as Maria in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story. The 20-year-old is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy.
Ariana DeBose
The Broadway star is nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for playing Anita in West Side Story.
Aunjanue Ellis
Ellis is nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for portraying Venus and Serena Williams' mother (and tennis coach), Oracene 'Brandy' Price, in King Richard.
Kristen Stewart
Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer earned her her first nomination in the best actress in a motion picture — drama category.
Alana Haim
Alana Haim made her feature film debut in Licorice Pizza in 2021, and earned her first acting nom — her family band, HAIM, has three Grammys — for best actress in a motion picture, musical/comedy.
Cooper Hoffman
Hoffman — who is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman — also made his feature film debut in the movie, and earned a nomination for best actor in a motion picture, musical/comedy.
Anthony Ramos
Ramos is nominated for his performance in the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In The Heights. He's nominated for best actor in a motion picture, musical/comedy.
Jamie Dornan
Dornan (left) is nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in Belfast.
Ciarán Hinds
Hinds (right) is up against Belfast costar Jamie Dornan in the best supporting actor in a motion picture category.
Troy Kotsur
Kotsur earned his first nomination in the best supporting actor in a motion picture category for his role in the Apple TV+ original film, CODA.
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Australian actor is nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role as Peter Gorden in the 2021 film The Power of the Dog.
Martin Short
You may be surprised to know that Short's 2022 nomination —which he earned for his performance in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building — is his first! He's up for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy.
Hannah Einbinder
Looks like she can Hack it! Einbinder is nominated best actress in a television series, musical or comedy for her role in Hacks.
Jean Smart
Einbinder is up against her Hacks costar, Jean Smart, who is nominated for her first Golden Globe this year as well!
Hannah Waddingham
Waddingham (left) is nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film for her work on Ted Lasso.
Sarah Snook
Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for her first Golden Globe this year. She's nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film.
Jennifer Coolidge
Coolidge is nominated for the first time in the best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film category for her hilarious performance in White Lotus.
Billy Crudup
The Morning Show actor is up for his first Golden Globe in 2022 — he's nominated for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film.
Mark Duplass
Crudup is nominated against his costar, Mark Duplass, who is also nominated for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his work on The Morning Show.
Brett Goldstein
He's here! He's there! He's every f---ing where! The Ted Lasso star is nominated for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his portrayal of the grump with a heart of gold, Roy Kent.
O Yeong-su
Yeong-su earned himself a nomination for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his role in Squid Game.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The Pose actress is nominated for best actress in a television series, drama for the first time this year.
Elizabeth Olsen
Olsen is nominated for best actress in a miniseries after playing Wanda Maximoff in Marvel's WandaVision series.
Paul Bettany
Olsen's costar, Paul Bettany, is also nominated for the first time for best actor in a miniseries after playing Wanda's love interest, Vision in the miniseries.
Margaret Qualley
Qualley earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Maid. She's nominated for best actress in a miniseries.