Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Elton John Biopic Rocketman: 'It's Going to Be a Wild Ride'

It’s no longer gonna be a long, long time.

The first teaser trailer for the Elton John biopic Rocketman is here — and it’s got glam, glitz and intrigue to spare. Rocketman, which debuts in 2019, stars Taron Egerton, 28, as the iconic musician, 71.

As the opening notes of “Bennie and the Jets” play, snapshots from John’s life flash on the screen — the young artist performing for a crowd, running down a street, recording in a studio, receiving a wink from a man, throwing something in anger and falling into a pool.

“There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is,” a voice narrates. “Where there was darkness there is no you, and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

RELATED: Elton John’s Sons Head Back to School in Adorable Photo: They’re ‘Growing Up So Fast’

Rocketman Paramount Pictures UK/Youtube

The music switches to the titular “Rocket Man,” and the trailer shows John drinking, flying on a private plane and breathing through a ventilator. During a concert, John and the crowd float from the transcendent music.

Rocketman Paramount Pictures UK/Youtube

Rocketman Paramount Pictures UK/Youtube

The movie has support from an important person: On Monday, John himself tweeted, “Here it is, the official teaser trailer for #Rocketman! The epic musical fantasy arrives in cinemas Summer 2019.”

Here it is, the official teaser trailer for #Rocketman! The epic musical fantasy arrives in cinemas Summer 2019. 🚀 https://t.co/1w4TEuLYrX — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 1, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Longtime Friend Elton John Join Forces in the Fight Against AIDS

On Friday, after Paramount gave a first look at Egerton as John, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor tweeted, “Can’t wait for you all to see the trailer Monday. Words cannot describe how proud and excited I am.”

Can’t wait for you all to see the trailer Monday. Words cannot describe how proud and excited I am. https://t.co/vZU825kJMa — Taron Egerton (@TaronEgerton) September 28, 2018

RELATED: Elton John Sings His Heart Out During a Rap Battle in Hilarious New Snickers Ad

The biopic, which started filming in late June, also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden. Earlier this month, Egerton and Bell were spotted in character in London in bright ’70s fashion.