Disney Gives Aladdin Fans Their First Look at the Live-Action Remake with a Magical Teaser Trailer

Get your magic carpets ready!

On Thursday night, Disney released the first teaser for its highly anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin.

The film, which is set to hit theaters next May, comes 27 years after the original animated version came out in 1992.

Opening with an elevated view of the sandy hills of Agrabah, the trailer features a shot of Princess Jasmine’s palace in the very far distance, while an instrumental version of “Arabian Nights” plays in the background.

RELATED: Will Smith Shares First Aladdin Poster: ‘Can’t Wait for Y’all to See Me BLUE!’

Disney fans will be pleased to see a parrot shadow flying overhead — which we can only assume to be Iago, Jafar’s loudmouthed sidekick — before the clip flashes to the iconic Cave of Wonders and a silhouette of the villainous Jafar.

While Disney is keeping Genie in a bottle, the teaser ends with Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) reaching for the legendary lamp — and home of the wish-granting beloved character.

RELATED: Magic Carpet Ride Back In Time: Aladdin Star Scott Weinger Pays Homage on Film’s 25th Anniversary

Earlier this year, it was announced that Will Smith would be portraying the role of the Genie, and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith gushed about her partner’s new gig on an episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“‘You know what, this is perfect for you because you’re always creating magic,'” the actress recalled telling her husband, who has been in early talks to headline the film since April.

Just one day ago, Smith shared the first poster of the remake to Instagram, captioning the shot “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! 🙂 #aladdin”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Elsa! Aladdin! Belle! We’re Taking You Inside Disney’s Magical D23 Expo

Naomi Scott and Marwan Kenzari will also be playing the roles of Princess Jasmine and Jafar, while Billy Magnussen will be portraying a new character, Prince Anders.

The film, which will be written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, produced by Tripp Vinson, and directed by Guy Ritchie, will go back and tell the story leading up to 1992’s classic film and reveal how the Genie ended up enslaved in the lamp.

For the remake, the fictional city of Agrabah will be created from global influences, including the Middle East, India, and even China. Not only will the 1992 animated movie be a major influence, but the screenplay will go back to the classic Arabic folktales of One Thousand And One Nights.

Disney’s Aladdin hits theaters on May 24, 2019.