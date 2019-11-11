First Scoob! Trailer Reveals How Shaggy Gave Scooby-Doo His Famous Name

Shaggy didn’t need to look far for inspiration on Scooby-Doo’s iconic name.

The beloved crime-solving duo reunites in Warner Bros.’s upcoming new animated movie Scoob!, set to hit theaters in May 2020. The movie featured an all-star voice cast lead by Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Gina Rodriguez as Velma, while Shaggy and Scooby are voiced by Will Forte and Frank Welker, who has been Scooby since 2002.

Months before its release, the studio is giving fans a look into how the two characters met in the first teaser trailer for the movie.

The teaser first starts with a very meta joke as Shaggy and Scooby settle into a movie theater with all their snacks and talk about watching the trailer for Scoob!.

“Maybe it’s time we make our new movie,” Scooby says to Shaggy.

“Good idea Scoob, but first we need a trailer,” Shaggy replies. “Oh, can you do the trailer guy voice?”

“Let me give it a shot!” Scooby answers before clearing his throat and launching into a dramatic voiceover.

“In a world destroyed by evil, discover the epic origin story of the greatest team of heroes in our history of mystery,” Scooby says.

The proper trailer then launches with a young Shaggy on the beach ready to enjoy a sandwich before a small puppy comes by and shares the second half with him. But when a cop tries to take the stray dog away, Shaggy springs into action and decides to keep him.

“He’s not a stray,” Shaggy tells the cop, who then demands to know the puppy’s name.

A hesitant Shaggy looks down at the box of Scooby Snacks he has, and goes with the idea.

“His name’s…Scooby!” Shaggy says, before adding that his middle and last names are “Dooby” and “Doo” as the cop keep pressuring him.

The teaser shows the two becoming best friends and meeting Fred, Velma and Daphne while out trick-or-treating.

The rest of the trailer also gives a glimpse into what the movie will follow in present time, with Shaggy and Scooby abducted by a mysterious aircraft while the rest of the gang attempts to solve their disappearance.

Scoob! is set to hit theaters May 15, 2020.