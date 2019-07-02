Keanu Reeves Reunites with Alex Winter on Set of Bill and Ted 3: See the Photo

Looking excellent, boys!

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back in action in a new photo from the set of Bill and Ted Face the Music, where they reprise their roles for the third time as the dim-witted time travelers.

The actors, who first teamed up for 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, were spotted on the set of the upcoming film, which was officially announced in March.

Reeves, who plays Ted Logan, was sporting long, black hair while wearing a gray jacket and pants with red shirt, while Winter, who stars as his best friend Bill Preston, walked beside him with a flannel jacket, blue shirt, and blue pants.

The long-awaited film will be written by franchise scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, with a release date scheduled for Aug. 21, 2020, according to the The New York Times. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest and Red 2) will direct.

Image zoom Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves MEGA

RELATED: Excellent! Bill and Ted 3 — With Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter — Set for Summer 2020 Release

“We want to say thank you to the fans,” Reeves, 54, said alongside Winter, 53, in March when they announced the third film, doing so in a video shot from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“It’s all because of you guys,” added Winter. “We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you.”

As for the plot, it appears to follow the same model laid out in previous movies, with the dim-witted duo of Bill and Ted traveling through time and getting into a sea of antics.

“Yet to fulfill their rock ’n’ roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe,” a press release for the film reads. “Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

It’s unclear just who those “families, old friends and music legends” will be. Previous films saw the headbangers crossing paths with everyone from Billy the Kid, Socrates, Joan of Arch, and even the Grim Reaper.

Image zoom Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Everett

RELATED: Bill & Ted Star Alex Winter Says He Was Sexually Abused as a Child Actor

Back in 2005, Winter — who retired from acting after 1993’s Freaked and embarked on a second career behind the camera — opened up about the possibilities of a third incarnation.

“We’re really close. We’re just about there,” Winter told Yahoo! in Austin, Texas, though he added, “In Hollywood parlance, [that] means we’ll either be shooting soon, or it’s never going to happen.”

“It’s really been us driving the whole thing,” Winter added. “Me and Keanu and [writers] Chris [Matheson] and Ed [Solomon]. So we’re producing it and we’re actively trying to get it made. We’re not tired of it, but I think for our fans, we are eager to stop talking about and actually shoot the damn thing.”

Bill and Ted Face the Music is out in theaters August 21, 2020.