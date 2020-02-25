First Look! Will Arnett Voices a Monster Training to Become a Wrestler in Animated Movie Rumble

Get ready to Rumble!

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Paramount Animations’ Rumble, set to hit screens on January 29, 2021. The image shows just how high-stakes this unique form of wrestling is, with a huge but cuddly-looking monster casually leaning back onto the ring while towering over the humans below.

Will Arnett plays that huge monster, Rayburn Jr., who is being trained to become an unstoppable wrestler.

“I’m excited to be part of this really fun movie,” Arnett, 49, tells PEOPLE. “It’s a great, positive story in a time when we need to hear more positive stories.”

The movie’s synopsis gives another glimpse into this world. Paramount Animations teamed up with WWE Studios for the film.

“In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion,” the synopsis reads.

The movie also stars Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, wrestler Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer

Roman Reigns previously appeared in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw as one of the cousins of Dwayne Johnson’s character.

Arnett, who has a recognizable deep voice, has plenty of voice acting credits to his name.

His memorable roles include voicing Batman in The Lego Movie and its sequel as well as his own spinoffs, The Lego Batman Movie and the upcoming sequel. He also starred as the title role in Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and 2018’s Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.

Arnett currently also serves as host of Fox’s new hit show Lego Masters.