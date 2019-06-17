Get a First Look at Tony and Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Something’s coming … the new West Side Story remake, that is.

The first look at Steven Spielberg‘s 2020 film adaption of West Side Story is officially here.

On Monday, 20th Century Fox unveiled a photo showing stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in character as Tony and Maria, the star-crossed lovers who originate from the Broadway musical, as well as the original film remake in 1961.

In the photo, Elgort, 25, and Zegler, 17, lock eyes and hold hands, with the rival gangs of Jets and Sharks behind them on the streets of New York in 1957.

Among those pictured are: Jets members Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Maria’s brother and Sharks leader Bernardo (David Alvarez); and Sharks members Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

Dance Mom‘s Maddie Ziegler also landed a role in the film, joining the musical as a character on the Jets side.

Rita Moreno, who won the Oscar for her performance in the 1961 film version, returns for the 2020 remake as a new version of the character Doc, the owner of the corner store in which Tony works. Moreno also serves as one of the executive producers alongside Spielberg, 72.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose (Anita); Ana Isabelle (Rosalia); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Curtiss Cook (Abe).

Tony Award winner Justin Peck will choreograph the musical numbers in the film. Also leading the production are Tony Award winning producer Kevin McCollum and Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Inspired by Williams Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story famously centers on the rivalry between young street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The 1961 film adaptation won 10 Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Moreno, Best Picture and Best Director.

Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story will be released by the Walt Disney Studios on December 18, 2020.