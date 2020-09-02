Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis play a lesbian couple dealing with the stress of the holidays in Happiest Season

First Look! See Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season , the Upcoming Gay Christmas Rom-Com

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis are about to make the holidays a lot funnier.

The Charlie's Angels and Twilight star, 30, and the Terminator: Dark Fate actress, 33, are starring in Happiest Season, a theatrical Christmas rom-com release that features a lesbian love story.

The movie, coming to theaters Nov. 25, was co-written and directed by Veep actress Clea DuVall, who says these types of holiday stories are long overdue.

"I'm a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented," says DuVall, 43, who starred as secret service agent Marjorie on Veep. "Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective."

Stewart agrees. "I think I've wished to see a gay Christmas rom com my whole life," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world."

Stewart adds that the stress of being around family is something that everyone going home for the holidays can relate to, regardless of their sexuality. "I love when holiday movie makes you long for an idea of home, but also examines how hilarious and hard reality at home can be sometimes," she says.

Happiest Season follows the story of Abby (Stewart) who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper while attending Harper's family holiday party, only to discover her girlfriend hasn't actually come out to her conservative parents yet.

The movie also stars Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy—and the film's co-writer (and DuVall's fellow Veep costar) Mary Holland.

DuVall and Stewart both say the movie was incredibly fun to film. "Maybe I'm biased, but this was one of the most fun sets I have ever been on," DuVall says. "From the cast to the crew, everyone showed up each day with an excitement and energy that made every day a joy."