First Look: New Collection of Intimate Paul Newman Photos Captures the Icon's 'Goofball' Side

Author James Clarke shares some never-before-seen images of the star in a new book, Blue-Eyed Cool

By Sandra Sobieraj Westfall June 10, 2022 01:04 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 10

Paul Newman: Blue-Eyed Cool

Credit: Acc Art Books

Nearly 14 years after Paul Newman's death, author James Clarke is out with a collection of rare photos — some never-before-seen — of the Hollywood icon by six celebrity photographers. Like Tom Zimberoff, who wrote the foreword, the six — whose images are gathered in the book Blue-Eyed Cool published by ACC Art Books— Lawrence Fried, Douglas Kirkland, Terry O'Neill, Eva Sereny, Al Satterwhite and Milton H. Greene — spent hours with Newman on movie sets, at home with his wife actress Joanne Woodward, or on the race track. "In addition to the reputation he enjoyed for upstanding personal character and an earnest work ethic," writes Zimberoff, "I discovered a goofball Paul, too."

Paul Newman: Blue-Eyed Cool by publisher ACC Art Books and author James Clarke goes on sale on June 14.

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Look of Love

Credit: Milton H. Greene

"Their love was vibrant and real," Joshua Greene says of this 1964 portrait by his father, Milton H. Greene, of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, who were married for 50 years.

3 of 10

'Excuse Me While I Take This Call...'

Credit: Milton H. Greene

Walking near their Connecticut home in 1964, Woodward uses the clunky non-functioning phone her husband sometimes carried in his pocket. It was well before mobile phones and Joshua Greene, whose father Milton brought him along while photographing Newman, recalls how the star would "pretend to answer [the phone] when he needed rescuing from a boring conversation." 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Playful Co-Star

Credit: Terry O'Neill / Iconic Images

"I looked piss-elegant, I have to say. I was about 50 then," the late actress Ava Gardner said of filming the 1972 Western The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (photographed by Terry O'Neill). "It might have been the last time I looked truly beautiful on the big screen."  

Advertisement

5 of 10

At The Track

Al Satterwhite found car-racing enthusiast "P.L. Newman" to be focused and competitive: "He was just another race driver . . . and a lot of fun to be around."

6 of 10

Stars Collide

Credit: Terry O'Neill / Iconic Images

Newman and Clint Eastwood ran into each other at a Tucson motel while separately on location in 1972. Photographer Terry O'Neill, who was with Newman on the set of The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean at the time, recalls: "I said [to Eastwood], 'You know, there's no great photo of you and Newman,' so we arranged for it to happen." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

That Famous Gaze

Credit: Douglas Kirkland / Iconic Images

Sophia Loren once told the Los Angeles Times: "...each time I looked at him, I would say to myself 'my God, I'm working with Paul Newman (photographed in 1980 by Douglas Kirkland for PEOPLE). God, look at his eyes!" 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

At Home, At Ease

Credit: Milton H. Greene

Far from Hollywood, Newman and Woodward lived along Connecticut's Aspetuck River, which he dammed to create a swimming hole for the kids. "I have fond memories of swimming in the hole and their pool, grilling food and having simple meals," writes Joshua Greene. "The Newman vibe was ... come as you are and do what you like."

Advertisement

9 of 10

'A Wonderful Life'

Credit: Eva Sereny / Iconic Images

"He had such a wonderful life in Connecticut, a place where he, Joanne Woodward and their children lived, far away from Hollywood. I think that was his real secret – he chose to come and go as he pleased, away from the cameras," the late photographer Eva Sereny said of her at-home shoot with Newman in 1981.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Turning the Tables

Credit: Lawrence Fried / Iconic Images

Photographer Laurence Fried worked with Newman in the early New York City theater phase of his career and discovered the future screen star's interest in photography. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sandra Sobieraj Westfall
    `