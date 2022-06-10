First Look: New Collection of Intimate Paul Newman Photos Captures the Icon's 'Goofball' Side

Nearly 14 years after Paul Newman's death, author James Clarke is out with a collection of rare photos — some never-before-seen — of the Hollywood icon by six celebrity photographers. Like Tom Zimberoff, who wrote the foreword, the six — whose images are gathered in the book Blue-Eyed Cool published by ACC Art Books— Lawrence Fried, Douglas Kirkland, Terry O'Neill, Eva Sereny, Al Satterwhite and Milton H. Greene — spent hours with Newman on movie sets, at home with his wife actress Joanne Woodward, or on the race track. "In addition to the reputation he enjoyed for upstanding personal character and an earnest work ethic," writes Zimberoff, "I discovered a goofball Paul, too."

Paul Newman: Blue-Eyed Cool by publisher ACC Art Books and author James Clarke goes on sale on June 14.

