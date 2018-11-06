Greta Gerwig's Little Women Are Here! See Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan All Bundled Up on Set

The gang’s all here!

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) were spotted on the set of the upcoming film, an adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name. The story centers around the four March sisters who confront growing pains, financial woes, tragedies and romantic rivalries.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The ladies were seen filming in the town of Harvard, Mass. with fake snow all around. They were appropriately bundled up for the movie-made weather and all walked with the arms linked while they filmed.

BACKGRID

RELATED: Emma Watson Goes Back in Time for Little Women with Meryl Streep — Here’s Everything We Know

The highly anticipated movie also stars Meryl Streep as their Aunt and reunites Ronan with her Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig. Ronan is also reuniting with Timothée Chalamet, who will once again be playing her love interest. Laura Dern rounds out the cast as their mother.

WATCH: How Emma Watson Changed Belle’s Backstory in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

This is the first role for Scanlen after dazzling audiences this summer with her performance in Sharp Objects as Amma, the secretly sinister little sister. She’ll be playing Beth, while Pugh (Lady Macbeth) plays Amy and Ronan plays the independent Jo.

Watson stepped in as older sister Meg earlier this year after it was previously announced Emma Stone would be taking on the role. The switch feels especially right, given Watson was originally supposed to play Stone’s Oscar-winning role in La La Land.

Little Women opens Dec. 25, 2019.