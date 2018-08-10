First Look! Dora the Explorer Takes On High School In New Live-Action Adaptation

Dora the Explorer is leaving the dangers of the jungle behind for a whole new battlefield: High School.

Paramount Players announced Friday that a live-action motion picture adaptation of the Nickelodeon series will hit screens on August 2, 2019. Directed by James Bobin, 11-time Emmy nominee responsible for films like The Muppets, the adaptation will take the beloved adventurer through the rough-and-tumbles of adolescent crushes and familial relationships — all while solving the mystery of a lost Inca civilization.

NICKELODEON

Seventeen-year-old actress Isabela Moner will star as Dora, and will navigate the big-screen alongside familiar faces like Boots (her best friend, a monkey) and Diego. One of Mexico’s biggest stars, Eugenio Derbez, will join the newly-minted teens as Alejandro, a mysterious jungle inhabitant trying to protect Dora and her friends.

The adaptation, to be filmed entirely in Australia’s Golden Coast, follows fourteen seasons and 172 episodes from 2000 to 2014. The show was a hit among families as Dora taught kids key words in Spanish while going on adventures that often taught moral lessons.