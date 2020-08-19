Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot are part of an A-List cast in the latest Agatha Christie adaptation

First Look! Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot Are a Glamorous Duo in Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile

Hercule Poirot is on the case again.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Death on the Nile, the upcoming follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express that once again adapts one of Agatha Christie's classic tales for the big screen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first photo from the upcoming film features Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot, who play a glamorous duo whose honeymoon is cut short when a guest on their riverboat cruise is murdered. Luckily, detective Hercule Poirot, once again played by Kenneth Branagh, is also on board to solve the mystery.

Branagh, who is also back as director, once again counts on a star-studded cast including Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.

Bateman is the only other cast member returning alongside Branagh, reprising his character as Poirot's friend Bouc.

The movie was shot on location in Egypt and is set to be released on October 23, 2020.

Image zoom Murder on the Orient Express

Branagh will presumably once again be sporting Poirot's iconic mustache, which the actor told PEOPLE took some time to figure out for the 2017 movie.

“[It took] six months of work to work out what’s the volume, what’s the shape and how do we put it on,” he says of the distinguished mustache his character sports.