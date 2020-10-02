Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci star in The Witches on HBO Max on October 22

The Witches First Look! Anne Hathaway Says Her Character Is 'Such a Weirdo'

Not only did Anne Hathaway get to wear fabulous ensembles to play the Grand High Witch in her new film The Witches but she also got reunite with Stanley Tucci her co-star in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

"So much has changed in each of our lives. But he is still the same wry, funny, sweet person he was then," says Hathaway. "He was always getting me to laugh and break character on The Devil Wears Prada, so I felt really proud when I got him to giggle and break with my accent on The Witches."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Witches, based on the Roald Dahl’s book about a young boy who stumbles upon a secret group of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, tries to stop their evil plan to turn all the world’s children into mice, will air on HBO Max on Oct. 22.

Hathaway says playing an evil witch required a lot of prep work.

"The Grand High Witch was a total collaboration between costumes, hair and make-up, the writers, my dialect coach, the effects department, stunts, [director] Bob Zemeckis and myself," says Hathaway. "She is such a weirdo - so silly and over the top - and everyone had to work together to be on the same page so it felt big and entertaining but never too much."

The film also stars Octavia Spencer who plays the wise grandmother.

Image zoom Jahzir Bruno, Stanley Tucci and Octavia Spencer in The Witches HBO Max

Spencer says she had a blast making the film. "Grandma was such a fun character to play because of her personality, expansive knowledge of witches and her compassion. She's just the type of person you want on your side if you have to battle witches!"

Hathaway, who is the mother of two, says she will never forget the first scary movie she watched as a kid.