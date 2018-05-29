First Look! Angelina Jolie Reunites with Elle Fanning in Maleficent 2 — and Michelle Pfeiffer Joins

Angelina Jolie is putting on those famous horns again.

The 42-year-old actress, director and activist is officially in London filming Maleficent 2 — the sequel to her blockbuster 2014 movie that raked in more than more than $750 million worldwide and earned praise for Jolie.

Jolie is joined by Elle Fanning, who is reprising her role as Princess Aurora, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The legendary actress is joining the film as Queen Ingrith, setting up some epic scenes between her and Jolie’s dark fairy, Maleficent. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein and Harris Dickinson are also joining the film, while Oscar nominee Lesley Manville reprises her role as the pixie Flittle.

The sequel picks up a few years after the first movie’s events and follows Maleficent and Aurora as they work together to protect the realm and all its creatures. Fanning helped announce the news with a funny selfie of her and Jolie on set.

“It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!” Fanning captioned the shot.

She also posted another silly selfie of her standing in front of Jolie and the unmistakable horns.

“Ultimate Photobomb #Maleficent2,” Fanning wrote.

Jolie’s return to the live-action Disney villainess marks her first onscreen appearance since her 2015 role in By the Sea. The family-friendly set is filled with kids as Jolie’s brood — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivenne — are all doing their work in a school trailer.

The actress and activist has kept busy since with her humanitarian work and directing 2017’s First They Killed My Father. She’s also executive produced movies like the Oscar-nominated animated film The Breadwinner.

The movie also reunites Jolie with Fanning, who played the older version of Princess Aurora, after the two grew close during filming.

“I’m a very excited person I think, and I laugh a lot, so maybe that’s it,” Fanning told PEOPLE at the time of Jolie’s affection for her.

And the two had an immediate connection on set when they first met.

“When we first met, she gave me this huge hug,” Fanning said. “I think we’re huggers. That was how it all started.”

Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie in 2014 REX/Shutterstock

Jolie previously teased she would be returning to her old role in September 2017 and even gave insight at a Toronto International Film Festival discussion of her career that month on how she perfected the chilling voice. The 2014 movie featured the sweet appearance of her youngest daughter Vivienne as a young Sleeping Beauty.

“When I knew I was going to Maleficent I thought, ‘I have to train, I’m not good enough. I’m not ready,’ ” she said. “The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths. I think I tried 17 different things on them. They would say, ‘What are you doing? Mom, stop talking so weird.’ One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it.”