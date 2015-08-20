First-Ever Drone Film Festival Seeks Best Movies Captured by Unmanned Aircraft

Drones have quickly changed the way humans transport cargo, wage war, put out wildfires and even explore hard-to-access parts of the world.

And now they’re getting their own film festival.

On Nov. 19, San Francisco will welcome the first-ever Flying Robot Film Festival, a competition featuring the best of footage captured by unmanned flying cameras.

The contest is open to anyone in the world, and submissions are being sorted into six categories: Cinematic, Aerial Sports, Drones for good (how the aircraft can benefit people), I Made That! (homemade, DIY drones) LOL WTF (self-explanatory) and Student Films.

Speaking to Wired, event organizer Eddie Codel said that he hopes the Drones for Good category will remind people that the flying cameras have more uses than just the ones that get publicized in the news.

“So many people just assume the worst,” Codel said. “With Drones for Good, I hope to offer another narrative as to why we should carefully consider drones as lawmakers start banning them everywhere.

Entries must be less than five minutes in length and must be submitted by Sept. 15 – so get those cameras rolling or flying, we suppose.