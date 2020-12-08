The first 19 James Bond movies, all before Daniel Craig's era, are now streaming for free on YouTube

All Pre-Daniel Craig James Bond Movies Are Streaming Free on YouTube with No Time to Die Delayed

Fans of the James Bond movie franchise now have the chance to watch the first 19 movies for free on YouTube.

The platform revealed a new James Bond section of its Movies & Shows channel, where all of the movies made before Daniel Craig's current tenure are available to stream for free. The streams will include several ads throughout.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movies available start with original Bond, Sean Connery, in Dr. No, which premiered in 1962. Connery, who recently died at age 90, starred in five back-to-back Bond films from 1962 to 1967. After sitting one movie out, allowing George Lazenby to take over the one-off with On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1967, Connery returned for his final Bond film in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever.

The late Roger Moore then took over the role for a record-holding seven films, beginning with 1973's Live and Let Die and ending with 1985's A View to a Kill.

Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan then took over as the secret agent; Dalton appearing in two titles and Brosnan playing the role for four.

Brosnan's last outing came in 2002's Die Another Day, which is the final Bond movie available for streaming on YouTube.

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images; Keith Hamshere/Getty Images; John Phillips/Getty Images

The rest of the movies, from 2006's Casino Royale to the delayed No Time to Die, now set to open next year, all star Craig in the spy role.

His last outing is set to come with No Time to Die, which was the first movie to be delayed from its April 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, dozens of titles have faced delays as the movie theater business remains in flux.

In October, No Time to Die was delayed until April 2, 2021, almost a year since its original date.