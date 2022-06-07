Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster Says Filming on Location with Chosen Family 'Felt Like Summer Camp'

"It was really hard to conceptualize that reality for myself growing up," Joel Kim Booster tells PEOPLE of leading the gay romantic comedy Fire Island

Joel Kim Booster is living his hot gay summer.

With his new romantic comedy Fire Island streaming on Hulu, the comedian, 34, tells PEOPLE that filming at the eponymous popular LGBTQ destination "felt like summer camp." (He spoke with PEOPLE while discussing his appearance in Coach's "Go All Out For Pride" campaign.)

"I mean, we were there for the last two weeks of shooting and it felt like summer camp, honestly. When you shoot a movie or a show in L.A. or New York, it's very much like any other job," he explains. "You punch in, you punch out, you go home at the end of the day, you live your life.

"But on the island, it was very much, 'OK, we're done shooting. Where are we eating? What are we watching? Who's drinking tonight? Pack a bowl, whatever, what have you.' It was really, really great. We had all bonded pretty significantly by that point already. So it was a really nice way to end out the shoot, just to be surrounded by my new chosen family," Booster says.

He stars in Fire Island as Noah, a gay man who takes his annual pilgrimage to the New York island, where he vows to help his best friend Howie (Bowen Yang) hook up with his crush Charlie (James Scully) before getting any action himself. That goal is complicated when sparks unexpectedly fly between himself and uptight lawyer Will (Conrad Ricamora).

Booster says the idea of starring as the lead in an LGBTQ romantic comedy never quite occurred to him, let alone sharing top billing with fellow AAPI actors Yang, 31, and Ricamora, 43.

"It was really hard to conceptualize that reality for myself growing up. And especially when I entered this industry, I thought the best I'd ever get was somebody's sassy, gay assistant," he says. "And that is the pinnacle of where most gay men who are working in this industry have gotten in terms of roles.

"And I'm lucky that, the other big thing is, I never in a million years would've imagined co-leading a movie with Bowen. I think conventional wisdom says that we would go in for the same parts, but certainly not be co-leading a movie together. So I really had a moment where I was like, if I wait for Hollywood to make this movie, it'll never happen so I have to write it myself. And luckily, I found a lot of support along the way to get it made," Booster adds.

The Unsend star also stresses the significance of the movie coming out during Pride Month, as the plot deals with community and safe spaces.

"I hope that people understand that there's a weight that queer people carry around with them every day navigating heterosexual spaces and a world that is built for straight people," he says. "You don't realize how heavy that weight is until you go to a gay space like Fire Island.

"Going to these queer spaces is so important because that weight is finally lifted for, whether it's a few hours of dancing or a whole week of a vacation, being able to be your authentic self without the pressure of conforming or code-switching or any of that is so transformative and important," Booster explains.

Booster says those same themes are "a really big part" of why he wanted to join Coach's Pride campaign, which benefits the Hetrick-Martin Institute, as well as Point Foundation and the CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers, as part of the brand's Dream It Real initiative.