Find Out What the Highest Earning Christmas Movie of All-Time Is

There can only be one king of Christmas at the box office — and it’s not Santa!

According to boxofficemojo.com, 1990’s classing Home Alone is the highest grossing Christmas movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $285.8 million. While that sounds like a lot now, the website also adjusts for ticket price inflation from the last 28 years, meaning the movie made the equivalent of $619.1 million in today’s time.

Following closely behind Macaulay Culkin and his adorable scream is the live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which premiered in 2000 and made $260 million at the box office ($439.7 million with adjusted sales). The Jim Carrey movie continues to be popular with families and especially millennials who have grown up watching it every year. It’s even streaming on Netflix now.

Next up is a brand new one: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the fan-favorite character. The animated movie opened in early Nov. of this year and has grossed $239.3 million in just over a month.

Coming in at number four is another animated movie: 2004’s The Polar Express, which made $186.5 million. 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York comes in at number 5 with $173.6 million.

The classic 2003 Will Ferrell movie Elf is number 6 with $173.6, Tim Allen’s 1994 movie The Santa Clause comes in at 7 with $144.8 million and while its sequel, The Santa Clause 2, follows at number 8 with $139.2 million.

At number 9 is the 2009 animated version of A Christmas Carol with $137.9 million, while the Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn 2004 comedy Four Christmases rounds out the list at number 10 with $120 million.