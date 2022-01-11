Final Destination Reboot Lands Spider-Man: No Way Home Director as Producer (Report)

Titled Final Destination 6 and slated to be an HBO Max original, the new installment features Jon Watts as both producer and treatment/story writer

Final Destination is getting some new blood.

Jon Watts, who recently directed the record-breaking blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to serve as producer and treatment/story writer on a reboot of the franchise for HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet further reports that the New Line project will feature a screenplay by Ready or Not and Scream (2022) scribe Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, who directed and penned the upcoming thriller Bed Rest.

Rounding out the production team alongside Watts, 40, are his wife and manager Dianne McGunigle, as well as Final Destination franchise veterans Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor.

According to its IMDb page, Final Destination 6 involves "a group of first responders" who "escape death's grasp," before they "start to be killed by increasingly unlikely and killer mishaps."

Ali Larter, Devon Sawa, Kerr Smith Ali Larter, Devon Sawa and Kerr Smith in Final Destination (2000) | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The original Final Destination, starring Devon Sawa, Ali Larter and Kerr Smith, kicked off a series of five films, beginning in 2000 and ending in 2011.

In each installment, the characters narrowly escape death only to find themselves dodging it over and over again (guided by the wisdom of mortician William Bludworth, played by Tony Todd of Candyman fame) before it catches up with them.

THR reports that the original film — directed by James Wong, and filmed on a $23 million budget — made $112 million globally. Altogether, the movies amassed nearly $700 million.

Back in 2019, Sawa, 43, had a strange coincidence occur on the 19th anniversary of the original film.

As those who have seen the original Final Destination know, it begins with Sawa's character Alex having a premonition of his airplane exploding while about to embark on a trip to Paris. Alex convinces six other passengers to exit the plane before takeoff, and they watch as his premonition comes true.

The movie was released on March 17, 2000 — a freaky coincidence for Sawa, who found himself on a plane that same day 19 years later.