Final Destination Actress Amanda Detmer Arrested on DUI Charges After Allegedly Fleeing Crash

Image zoom Amanda Detmer Vivien Killilea/Getty

Actress Amanda Detmer was arrested over the weekend on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Chico, California police, the 48-year-old — known for roles in Final Destination, and most recently, Fox’s Empire — was arrested on Sunday at 5:51 p.m. local time.

Authorities allege that Detmer was driving less than an hour earlier when she crashed her car into a utility pole at an intersection. She left the scene, police claim, and was tracked and stopped less than a mile away.

Her vehicle was said to have “heavy front end damage,” Chico police say. They add that an investigation by officers pegged her as responsible for the crash.

Detmer has been charged with DUI, property damage, as well as leaving the scene of a traffic collision.

It is unclear whether she has retained council. Reps for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Amanda Detmer Chico Police Department

Detmer has nearly 60 credits to her name, including Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), Saving Silverman (2001), The Majestic (2001), and 2005’s You, Me and Dupree.

She’s also appeared on the small screen with roles in Private Practice, What About Brian?, Necessary Roughness, Second Chance, and Baby Daddy.

A big screen role in the female-led racing drama Lady Driver was recently completed.