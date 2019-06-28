Filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Without Carrie Fisher Was 'Very Emotional' for Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley also shares she felt "more comfortable and confident" while filming the upcoming installment of the Star Wars franchise
