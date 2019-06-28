Filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Without Carrie Fisher Was 'Very Emotional' for Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley also shares she felt "more comfortable and confident" while filming the upcoming installment of the Star Wars franchise

By People Staff
June 28, 2019 03:32 PM

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.