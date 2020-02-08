Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020: See the Complete Winners List

Image zoom

As Hollywood gears up for the Oscars, another major awards show is handing out hardware to honor achievements in films made for around $20 million. The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday (a.k.a. the day before the Academy Awards), on the beach in Santa Monica, California, voted on by members of Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.

So who’ll walk away winners from this year’s round of Indie Spirits? The list will be updating live as honorees are announced at the Aubrey Plaza-hosted ceremony, so keep refreshing for updates.

BEST FEATURE

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

BEST FIRST FEATURE

WINNER: Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Burning Cane

Colewell

WINNER: Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights With Emily

BEST DIRECTOR

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Julius Onah, Luce

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

BEST SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

WINNER: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

WINNER: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

WINNER: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Marriage Story

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Invisible Life (Brazil)

Les Misérables (France)

WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (United Kingdom)

BONNIE AWARD

Marielle Heller

WINNER: Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang

PRODUCERS AWARD

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature

Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Khalik Allah, Black Mother

Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks

WINNER: Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América