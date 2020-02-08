Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020: See the Complete Winners List

Aubrey Plaza hosted the ceremony from Santa Monica, California
As Hollywood gears up for the Oscars, another major awards show is handing out hardware to honor achievements in films made for around $20 million. The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday (a.k.a. the day before the Academy Awards), on the beach in Santa Monica, California, voted on by members of Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.
So who’ll walk away winners from this year’s round of Indie Spirits? The list will be updating live as honorees are announced at the Aubrey Plaza-hosted ceremony, so keep refreshing for updates.
BEST FEATURE
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
BEST FIRST FEATURE
WINNER: Booksmart
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
See You Yesterday
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Burning Cane
Colewell
WINNER: Give Me Liberty
Premature
Wild Nights With Emily
BEST DIRECTOR
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Julius Onah, Luce
Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday
Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
WINNER: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar
BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
WINNER: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen, Colewell
Hong Chau, Driveways
Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Taylor Russell, Waves
Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer, Luce
WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
WINNER: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Marriage Story
BEST DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Invisible Life (Brazil)
Les Misérables (France)
WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Retablo (Peru)
The Souvenir (United Kingdom)
BONNIE AWARD
Marielle Heller
WINNER: Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang
PRODUCERS AWARD
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature
Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Khalik Allah, Black Mother
Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks
WINNER: Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América