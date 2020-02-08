Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020: See the Complete Winners List

Aubrey Plaza hosted the ceremony from Santa Monica, California

By Sydney Bucksbaum
February 08, 2020 06:40 PM

As Hollywood gears up for the Oscars, another major awards show is handing out hardware to honor achievements in films made for around $20 million. The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday (a.k.a. the day before the Academy Awards), on the beach in Santa Monica, California, voted on by members of Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.

So who’ll walk away winners from this year’s round of Indie Spirits? The list will be updating live as honorees are announced at the Aubrey Plaza-hosted ceremony, so keep refreshing for updates.

BEST FEATURE
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems

BEST FIRST FEATURE
WINNER: Booksmart
The Climb 
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco 
The Mustang 
See You Yesterday 

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Burning Cane
Colewell
WINNER: Give Me Liberty
Premature
Wild Nights With Emily

BEST DIRECTOR
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Julius Onah, Luce
Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday
Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
WINNER: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
WINNER: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen, Colewell
Hong Chau, Driveways
Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Renée Zellweger, Judy 

BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer LopezHustlers
Taylor Russell, Waves
Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer, Luce
WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST SUPPORTING MALE
WINNER: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane 

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Marriage Story

BEST DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: American Factory
Apollo 11 
For Sama 
Honeyland 
Island of the Hungry Ghosts 

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Invisible Life (Brazil) 
Les Misérables (France)
WINNER: Parasite (South Korea) 
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Retablo (Peru)
The Souvenir (United Kingdom)  

BONNIE AWARD
Marielle Heller
WINNER: Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang

PRODUCERS AWARD
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature
Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Khalik Allah, Black Mother
Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks
WINNER: Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América

