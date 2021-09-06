Fifty Shades Stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson Reunite at Telluride Film Festival

The actors were both promoting their new movies at the Colorado film festival

It's a Fifty Shades of Grey reunion!

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, who co-starred in the popular film trilogy, posed together at Telluride Film Festival on Saturday.

Both actors attended the Colorado festival to promote their new movies. Johnson, 31, stars in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, and Dornan, 39, in the coming-of-age film Belfast.

Johnson sported a 70s-inspired look for the event, pairing a lacy white top with a suede brown jacket and wide-leg jeans, accessorized with sunglasses. Dornan, meanwhile, kept it casual in a navy blue t-shirt and light gray slacks.

FIFTY SHADES OF GREY (2015) Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' - Film - 2015 Fifty Shades Of Grey | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Based on the bestselling books by E.L. James, the Fifty Shades franchise hit the silver screen with Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015, later followed by two sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, which were released in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

In the films, Dornan took on the role of Christian Grey, a young and wealthy businessman with a penchant for all things erotic, while Johnson played his love interest, Anastasia Steele.

Ahead of the release of the second movie, Johnson opened up about the trust she had to build with Dornan while filming such intimate scenes.

"Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long," the actress told Vogue in 2017. "There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d---?"

Fifty Shades Freed Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades Freed | Credit: Doane Gregory/ Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett

She continued, "There's no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There's no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance."

Around the same time, Dornan discussed his distaste for his Fifty Shades character, even going so far as to say that he probably wouldn't be friends with Grey in real life.

While promoting the second Shades installment in GQ Australia, Dornan made it clear that his pack of friends doesn't include anyone quite like the uptight billionaire he portrayed.

"[He's] not the sort of bloke I'd get along with," he confessed in 2017. "All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.