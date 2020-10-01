Alan Ruck reprised his character in a new ad to put an end to a recreation of Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Star Alan Ruck Plays a Grown-up Version of Cameron Frye in New Ad

Alan Ruck is throwing it back to his iconic '80s teen movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The actor starred as Ferris's perpetually pessimistic friend Cameron Frye in the 1986 classic, which follows the most epic skip day ever as Ferris, played by Matthew Broderick, Cameron and their friend Sloane (Mia Sara) ditch school and spend it in downtown Chicago.

The trio also steals Cameron's dad's beloved car, and a new ad for LiftMaster shows how much different the day would've turned out with modern technology.

The ad starts with Cameron and Ferris lookalikes opening the garage door to find a 1966 Jaguar E-Type Roadster in perfect condition.

"My father spent three years restoring this car. It is his love, it is his passion," the Cameron character says before his friend interrupts, "It is his fault he didn't lock the garage."

Unfortunately for the duo, a full reenactment of the movie's hijinks doesn't happen as an older version of Cameron (played by Ruck) puts a halt to it with a camera installed in the garage.

"Don't even think about it," he says through a speaker as he watches a feed of what's happening from his office. "Been there, done that," Cameron's older self cheekily says to the camera at the end.

Image zoom From left: Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara and Alan Ruck in promo for Ferris Bueller's Day Off, 1986 Courtesy Everett Collection

In a press release, Ruck pointed out just how hard it'd be to make the film believable in today's age, with cameras and cell phone tracking now commonplace.