A History of Female Best Director Nominees at the Academy Awards
Only seven women have been nominated a total of eight times — garnering two wins — in the awards' 94-year history
Lina Wertmüller, 1976
At the 49th annual Academy Awards, Italian filmmaker Wertmüller was the very first woman nominated for Best Director, for her World War II movie Seven Beauties. In a 2018 interview with Variety, Wertmüller — who died in 2021 — reflected on the significance of her nomination, saying, "to this day I get thank-you letters from directors who say they have been inspired by my experience."
Jane Campion, 1993
It would be 17 years until another woman was nominated; the honor went to Campion for her classic The Piano. Though she didn't take home Best Director that year, she did win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and stars Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin (bottom left, then just 11 years old) took home the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards, respectively.
Sofia Coppola, 2003
Ten years later, Coppola joined the exclusive club when she was nominated for the Bill Murray/Scarlett Johansson favorite, Lost in Translation. Like Campion before her, Coppola — daughter of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola — lost out on Best Director but did win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
Kathryn Bigelow, 2009
It was at the 82nd annual Academy Awards when a woman finally won the Best Director Oscar: Bigelow, for her war drama The Hurt Locker. "It's the moment of a lifetime," Bigelow said in her acceptance speech.
Greta Gerwig, 2017
Despite Bigelow's big moment, it was eight years until another woman was nominated for Best Director, this time Gerwig for the cult hit Lady Bird. Though the film had five Oscar nominations — and critical acclaim — it was shut out at the ceremony. "I think that the directors branch [of the Academy] could probably stand to bolster its lady numbers," Gerwig told Variety of the voting pool in 2020.
Chloé Zhao, 2021
The second woman to win Best Director — and first woman of Asian descent to do so — was Nomadland's Zhao in 2021. In an interview with PEOPLE, Zhao said she hoped her win "helps more people like me get to live their dreams."
Emerald Fennell, 2021
Not only was 2021 special because of Zhao's win, but it also marked the first time two of the five Best Director nominees were female: Promising Young Woman director Fennell was up for the honor, too, and took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
Jane Campion, 2022
Ahead of the 2022 ceremony, Campion is already breaking records as the first woman nominated twice for the directing award. This year, she's up for Power of the Dog, for which she won BAFTA, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and Directors Guild awards, in addition to the Silver Lion for best direction at the Venice Film Festival.