Felicity Jones Teases 'Unfinished Business' for Her Rogue One Character: 'Reincarnation Is Totally Possible'

Felicity Jones hasn't officially said farewell to the galaxy far, far away.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her upcoming George Clooney–directed drama Midnight Sky, the Oscar nominee, 37, reflected on another one of her space movies, 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Jones suggested that fans might not have seen the last of her character Jyn Erso.

"I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe," she told the magazine. "So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure."

"I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems," added Jones.

The spinoff film set in the Star Wars universe followed a team tasked with stealing the blueprints for the infamous Death Star, and — spoiler alert — though the squad was successful, the heroes appeared to not survive by the time credits rolled.

Actor Diego Luna, however, is set to reprise his Rogue One character Cassian Andor for an upcoming original Disney+ series that he previously told Variety will supply backstory for his spy character.

“It was hard to start a film knowing you were going to die so fast, but now we can talk about what happened earlier,” Luna said at the time. “I’m happy to be part of that universe because I grew up watching those films. Having a chance to explore the role in 10 hours or as many hours as we get, it’s going to be great.”

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy will write and direct select episodes of the forthcoming streaming show, according to Deadline. The eventual show will join another Star Wars series on the platform, The Mandalorian, which began its second season on Friday, Oct. 30.

In Midnight Sky, which hits Netflix on Dec. 23, Jones plays astronaut Sully, and the actress' pregnancy was worked into the script. Jones and husband Charles Guard welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

"In many ways, my being pregnant intensified my connection to Sully and made it feel even more pressing to make a film about dealing with the end of the world," she told THR. "... When we started shooting, the plan was we would CGI the bump, and Sully wasn’t going to be pregnant. And then, when we started shooting, [director and costar] George [Clooney] was watching the rushes and came to me and said, 'I think actually this could be even better for the narrative if Sully was pregnant.' And it felt right."