Felicity Jones Transforms Into a Young Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex Trailer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is heading back to the big screen to prove that it’s not just a man’s world in the upcoming movie On the Basis of Sex.

Focus Features released the historical drama’s first trailer, starring Felicity Jones as Ginsburg, the bright-eyed young lawyer who makes a splash as the one woman among many men in a sea of lawmakers.

This year’s hit documentary RBG has already earned itself some Oscar buzz, and now a younger version of the now 85-year-old Supreme Court justice seems poised to enter the race as well.

The movie narrows in on Ginsburg during one of her peak moments in Washington. Jones, 34, plays out the story of RBG teaming up with her husband, Martin D. Ginsberg (Armie Hammer) to combat the issue of gender equality. She fights to bring a case before the U.S. Court of Appeals which ultimately changed the scope of gender discrimination.

“It means nothing if the law doesn’t change….It could topple the whole damn system of discrimination,” Jones as Ginsburg argues in the trailer.

Focus Features

Alongside Jones and Hammer, the movie costars Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Sam Waterston and Kathy Bates as civil liberties lawyer Dorothy Kenyon.

On the Basis of Sex marks director Mimi Leder’s first film in almost a decade. Her previous notable movies included The Peacemaker in 1997 and Pay It Forward in 2000. Leder served as an executive producer of HBO’s series The Leftovers.

The movie will be released this Christmas.