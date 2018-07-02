Felicity Jones Ties the Knot! Rogue One Actress Marries Director Charles Guard

Nigel Smith
July 02, 2018 10:37 AM

Felicity Jones is a married woman!

The Rogue One actress tied the knot with film director Charles Guard on Saturday, PEOPLE has learned.

Her Theory of Everything costar Eddie Redmayne, as well as Tom Hanks attended the ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxforshire in England, according to The Sun.

Jones, 34, and the British film director (The Uninvited) have been dating for three years.

She first stepped out wearing her gorgeous engagement ring on June, 2017 at Glamour UK‘s Women of the Year Awards in London. It features a large round-cut diamond situated on top of a thin gold band.

Dave Benett/Getty

Though the Oscar-nominated actress has remained tight-lipped about her relationship, she has previously opened up about being a “romantic.”

“I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies,” she said in a December, 2014 interview with The Telegraph. “It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it? It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”

Before meeting Guard, Jones dated sculptor Ed Fornieles for ten years.

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!

