Felicity Jones Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg After Her Death: She 'Stood for Integrity and Justice'

Felicity Jones is mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday due to complications from metastatic cancer at the age of 87.

The actress, who portrayed the beloved justice in the 2018 biographical drama On the Basis of Sex, remembered Ginsburg for her "razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity" following the tragic news of her death.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice - a responsibility she did not wear lightly," Jones, 36, said in a statement. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."

On the Basis of Sex portrayed Ginsburg (Jones) as a young lawyer as she begins her fight for equal rights — and her husband Martin (played by Armie Hammer) who supported her along the way.

Ahead of the film's 2018 release, Jones shared why director Mimi Leder referred to Ginsburg as a “modern-day superhero.”

“I feel that she’s a pioneer,” Jones told Yahoo! Entertainment. “She’s someone who has pushed back against injustice. And someone who definitely understood injustice because she’d gone through it herself and then harnessed the anger that she felt in an incredibly productive way and gives us hope that change can happen.”

Justin Theroux, who starred in the film as contentious ACLU legal director Mel Wulf, was among many Hollywood stars to pay tribute to Ginsburg on social media on Friday, sharing photos on Instagram of when they met several years ago.

"I am heartbroken. I have no words for the hole that has just been blown through us," the actor wrote. "Thank you for your service Justice Ginsburg. We’ll miss you RBG. I love you Ruth. 🖤."

According to a statement released by the Supreme Court on Friday, Ginsburg was surrounded by family when she died at her home in Washington, D.C.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," Chief Justice John G. Roberts said in a statement. "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice."